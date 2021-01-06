Overview of Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD

Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR.



Dr. Fedorov works at Oregon Medical Group in Eugene, OR with other offices in Newport, OR and Springfield, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.