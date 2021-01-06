Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedorov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD
Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Fedorov works at
Dr. Fedorov's Office Locations
-
1
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 242-4812Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Samaritan Orthopedics & Podiatry Newport930 SW Abbey St Ste B, Newport, OR 97365 Directions (541) 574-4688
-
3
Oregon Medical Group ORS1435 G St, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 242-4812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fedorov?
Dr. Fedorov is an excellent surgeon in my estimation. He performed a total hip replacement on me in August 2020. He was able to correct most of the problems I had due to my having to wait for the surgery. My left leg was actually shorter than my right due to muscle loss and walking with no cartilage in my left hip for a couple of years. Currently, it is fine, no pain in the hip joint, just some stiffness in getting the joint and back muscles realigned. Both he and his office staff are very efficient. I think he is great, and he does have a sense of humor and a very optimistic attitude.
About Dr. Alec Fedorov, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1467401554
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedorov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedorov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedorov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedorov works at
Dr. Fedorov has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedorov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedorov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedorov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedorov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedorov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.