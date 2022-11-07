Dr. Alec Gonzalez, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Gonzalez, DMD
Dr. Alec Gonzalez, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Windermere, FL.
Dental Care at Westside Shoppes11625 Lachlan Ln, Windermere, FL 34786 Directions (407) 602-0281
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Alec is the best!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
