Overview of Dr. Alec Koo, MD

Dr. Alec Koo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Koo works at Genesis Healthcare Partners in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.