Overview of Dr. Alec Law, MD

Dr. Alec Law, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grapeland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Law works at Palestine Reg Med Ctr - Grapeland Cl in Grapeland, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.