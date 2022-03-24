Dr. Alec Lui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Lui, MD
Overview
Dr. Alec Lui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Lui works at
Locations
Treasure Coast Pathology Lab LLC275 18th St Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-5005
- 2 13845 US Highway 1 Ste 3, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-9071
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lui is by far the best Doctor that I have seen for my stomach related problems. He is extremely competent, caring and helpful. I could not be happier with the treatment that I have had from dr Lui. He has responded directly to me out of normal office hours and even when I was out of town with health issues. He is a fantastic doctor and has always been there to help quickly when needed. Amazing personal attention, concierge type service. Dr Lui is the best and I am extremely happy to have him as my trusted caregiver.
About Dr. Alec Lui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1871671727
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
