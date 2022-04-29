Dr. Alec Moorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Moorman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alec Moorman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Moorman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Center at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moorman?
From start to finish Dr. Moorman and his team always provide excellent support and care. I love that Dr. Moorman always takes the time to answer any and all questions that I may have.
About Dr. Alec Moorman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1407967722
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moorman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moorman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moorman works at
Dr. Moorman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pericardial Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moorman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.