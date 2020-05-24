Dr. Alec Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alec Weisberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alec Weisberg, MD
Dr. Alec Weisberg, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Dr. Weisberg's Office Locations
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T509, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (913) 728-0367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2320, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5898Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This visit was for my 2020 yearly checkup. As always Dr. Weisberg was kind, attentive & thorough. I see him mainly in a proactive situation since heart issues ran in my dad’s side of the family. He’s extremely tactful in how he talks about your weight, which I do need to lose. He always asks about my husband since he was his physician for his heart attack surgery a few years ago. Not many doctors do that. Oh, he has a sense of humor as well. He knows I am a huge Royals fan & put in my chart information how upset I was when they lost the final game in the 2014 World Series. He & I had a great laugh in 2015 after he read that entry to me! You can’t go wrong with Dr. Weisberg!!
About Dr. Alec Weisberg, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute - Baylor College of Medicine
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Dr. Weisberg has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.
