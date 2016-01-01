Overview

Dr. Alecia Hanes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Lakeside Women's Hospital.



Dr. Hanes works at Oklahoma Primary Care Association in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.