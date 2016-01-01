Overview of Dr. Alecia Anyim, MD

Dr. Alecia Anyim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Musc Health Marion Medical Center, Musc Health Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.



Dr. Anyim works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC with other offices in Mullins, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.