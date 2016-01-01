Overview of Dr. Alecia Lovegrove, MD

Dr. Alecia Lovegrove, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Lovegrove works at New Life Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.