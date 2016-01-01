Overview of Dr. Aledie Nazario, MD

Dr. Aledie Nazario, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Nazario works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.