Overview

Dr. Aleem Dean, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Dean works at Premier Obstetrics and Gynecology in Tavares, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL, Celebration, FL, Oviedo, FL and Eustis, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.