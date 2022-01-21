Dr. Aleem Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleem Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aleem Iqbal, MD
Dr. Aleem Iqbal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and Doctors Community Hospital.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal's Office Locations
-
1
Greenway Neurology Associates7525 Greenway Center Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 982-4552
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
My first appt. with Akeem A. Iqbal, M.D., P.A., was Nov. 10, 2021. After reviewing my medical history/exam, he shared the diagnosis of my complaint. He was patience to examine the aliment/show diagrams. Then, told the steps for my followup therapy. Dr. Iqbal is very professional, wick-witted, and has a magnificent spirit. I highly recommend his service.
About Dr. Aleem Iqbal, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Persian and Urdu
- 1316975956
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Temple University Hospital
- School Med Pahlavi University
- Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal speaks Persian and Urdu.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.