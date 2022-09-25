Dr. Aleem Mughal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mughal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleem Mughal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aleem Mughal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Mughal works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Center of North Texas PA1017 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-2800
-
2
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center3601 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79430 Directions (806) 743-3155
-
3
Heart Center of North Texas920 Hilltop Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 613-9082
-
4
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 825-1374
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mughal?
Dr Mughal is really good! He listens! He replaced my pacemaker that a previous Dr had not installed correctly. He explains everything to me until I’m satisfied I understand what’s going on!
About Dr. Aleem Mughal, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1770804981
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mughal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mughal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mughal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mughal works at
Dr. Mughal has seen patients for Sick Sinus Syndrome, Heart Disease and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mughal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mughal speaks Urdu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mughal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mughal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mughal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mughal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.