Dr. Aleha Aziz, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Aleha Aziz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Aziz works at Internal Medicine in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 16, 2022
Doctor Aziz is one of the best doctors I have ever had. Not only she is very knowledgeble and professional, she is also very caring and loving person. My husband and I were referred to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital due to complex pregnancy with my twin girls. Doctor Aziz made sure we feel comfortable and was very detailed oriented when explaining anything related to my health. She spoke in a way that was easy to understand. She also delivered by twin girls and we are forever thankful for that! I highly recommend her to anyone who need the best possible care from one of the most caring doctors!
Marija S — Jul 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Aleha Aziz, MD
About Dr. Aleha Aziz, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437599271
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aleha Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

