Dr. Aleia Crim, MD
Overview of Dr. Aleia Crim, MD
Dr. Aleia Crim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Crim's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Gynecology Oncology - Sylvania5308 Harroun Rd Ste 285, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic! Outstanding! Everyone on the staff is kind, knowledgeable and caring. Dr. Crim is wonderful!
About Dr. Aleia Crim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
