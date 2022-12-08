Overview

Dr. Aleicia Mack, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Roger Mills Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mack works at INTEGRIS Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.