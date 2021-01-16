Dr. Aleix Bazzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aleix Bazzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Arthritis Center of Yuma Inc.2095 W 24th St Ste C, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 314-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was one of the best consultation and Doctor visit , I have experienced. In a long time A DOCTOR THAT REALLY CARES . This Doctor takes time to listen also educates his patients treats them with empathy if need be ... But he is honest truthful to the point and wantS to help you as a patient that we of course have to help our self .... I highly recommend .....
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
Dr. Bazzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazzi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.