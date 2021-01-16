Overview of Dr. Aleix Bazzi, MD

Dr. Aleix Bazzi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bazzi works at Arthritis Osteoporosis Ctr Yuma in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.