Overview of Dr. Alejandra Decanini Mancera, MD

Dr. Alejandra Decanini Mancera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Decanini Mancera works at Northwest Eye Clinic in Woodbury, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Lazy Eye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.