Dr. Alejandra Riera De Jesus, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alejandra Riera De Jesus, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Valrico, FL.
Dr. Riera De Jesus works at
Locations
Bloomingdale Dental Care2184 Bloomingdale Ave, Valrico, FL 33596 Directions (813) 692-4212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was so kind and patient with my special needs son. He was very comfortable. I also was impressed with the staff’s professionalism. I would definitely recommend this office to others.
About Dr. Alejandra Riera De Jesus, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riera De Jesus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riera De Jesus accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riera De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Riera De Jesus works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Riera De Jesus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riera De Jesus.
