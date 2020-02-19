Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD
Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Health Science Institute and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
-
1
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr.PEREZ IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING I HAVE BEEN HER PATIENT FOR OVER 16 YEARS I WAS IN STAGE 4 .I LOVE YOU DOCTOR PEREZ MY ANGEL.
About Dr. Alejandra Perez, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396731964
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Health Science Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.