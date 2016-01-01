Overview of Dr. Alejandra Rodriguez-Paez, MD

Dr. Alejandra Rodriguez-Paez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They graduated from National Center of Colombia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez-Paez works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.