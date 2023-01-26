Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD
Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group6141 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 791-2923
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Salazar is an amazing OB gyn and person. She deeply cared about her patients and goes out of her way for them. She delivered my two boys and if I ever had more children I would without a doubt choose her always. She always has my babies and my best interest in her heart. Even post partum she cared for me, which a lot of Doctors do not continue to do. She is a lovely person and now has become a good friend. Her new office is amazing with brand new state of the art equipment. So proud of her and all her accomplishments. Go see her! You will not regret it.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1548688237
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
