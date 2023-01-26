See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD

Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Salazar works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Salazar's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    6141 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 791-2923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
Breech Position
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colposcopy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginosis Screening
Wound Repair
Abnormal Female Sexual Function
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Biopsy
Breast Pain
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Cholesterol Screening
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dilation and Curettage
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Biopsy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Monitoring
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Miscarriages
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Normal Vaginal Delivery
Oophorectomy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sympathectomy
Tubal Ligation
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vulvar Diseases
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548688237
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandra Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar works at Baptist Health Medical Group in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salazar’s profile.

    Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

