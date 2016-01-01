Overview of Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, MD

Dr. Alejandro Alvarez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Alvarez works at NEPHROLOGY AND HYPERTENSION SPECIAL in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like End-Stage Renal Disease and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.