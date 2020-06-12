Overview of Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD

Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.



Dr. Amoretti works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.