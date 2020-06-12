See All Pediatricians in Miami, FL
Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD

Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas.

Dr. Amoretti works at Miami Beach Community Health Center, Inc. in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amoretti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Miami Office
    11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 538-8835
  2. 2
    875 Meadows Rd Ste 321, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 393-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrush Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Dr Amoretti was the Doctor for both of my children and I never have a issue, concern. The staff was very friendly and the always try to work with my schedule
    — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033180443
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital (Florida)
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De San Carlos, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Amoretti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amoretti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amoretti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amoretti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Amoretti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amoretti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amoretti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amoretti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

