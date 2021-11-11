Dr. Alejandro Barrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Barrera, MD
Dr. Alejandro Barrera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.
RGV Women's Health Center2230 Haine Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-4901Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was a happy visit like always, because even though you arrive nervously they comfort you. The nurses are always welcoming and caring. And Doctor Barrera well he's a sweetheart who always receives me with happiness and a huge smile on his face full of excitement; making me feel right at home and like family.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750527156
- BINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Barrera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrera speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrera.
