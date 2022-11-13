Dr. Alejandro Betancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Betancourt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Betancourt, MD
Dr. Alejandro Betancourt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Pr School Of Med
Dr. Betancourt works at
Dr. Betancourt's Office Locations
Harlingen Spine597 W Sesame Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 396-8732
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Cornerstone Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Betancourt was amazing! My father had two hematomas and Dr. Betancourt saved his life. A gifted surgeon and an excellent doctor! Despite his busy schedule- he works at two hospitals- he took the time to clearly walk me through each step of my father’s issue. Without that guidance I could not have made some very difficult decisions the morning of my father’s surgery. I also found his bedside manner terrific: confident and jovial. I can’t recommend Dr. Betancourt enough, if you or a family member are seeing him for a neurological issue, you could not ask for better care.
About Dr. Alejandro Betancourt, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1528129228
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pr School Of Med
Dr. Betancourt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Betancourt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betancourt works at
Dr. Betancourt has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betancourt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Betancourt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betancourt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betancourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betancourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.