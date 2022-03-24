Dr. Alejandro Cambara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cambara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Cambara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alejandro Cambara, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hosp. Ped. Antonio Ortiz
Broward Health Physician Group9600 W Sample Rd Ste 505, Coral Springs, FL 33065 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Salah Foundation Children s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center Cancer Center1600 S Andrews Avenue Cancer Ctr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I meet Dr. Alejandro Cambara 6 years ago when my son was 13th years old. My son was very sick within about 2 weeks of being hospitalized; he was diagnosed with stage 4 Cancer. My son almost died but with the help of this doctor with his honesty, caring, and compensation, my son's life was saved. We are like family and on my darkest days, he and his staff were always there. He is one of the Best Oncology in this Hospital. I love you and your staff very much. The Henery Family.
About Dr. Alejandro Cambara, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1124226329
Education & Certifications
- Hosp. Ped. Antonio Ortiz
- Hosp. Ped. Antonio Ortiz
- Hosp. Ped Antonio Ortiz
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
