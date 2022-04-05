Overview of Dr. Alejandro Candelario, MD

Dr. Alejandro Candelario, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA.



Dr. Candelario works at Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.