Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Centurion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Centurion works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care15955 SW 96th St Ste 401, Miami, FL 33196 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care6200 Sunset Dr Ste 604, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Centurion?
Dr. Centurion was excellent. Did a thorough exam and explained all very well. Also laid out a plan of treatment. Phenomenal doctor. Also personable and introduced himself when entering the room, something I have found others do not do and does not inspire confidence.
About Dr. Alejandro Centurion, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1730593708
Education & Certifications
- Primary Care Sports Medicine, Orlando Health Orthopedic Institute, University of Florida, Orlando, Fla.
- Family and Preventive Medicine, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, Okla.
- Family and Preventive Medicine, University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, Oklahoma City, Okla.
- St. George’s University School of Medicine, Grenada, West Indies
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Centurion has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Centurion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Centurion using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Centurion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Centurion works at
Dr. Centurion speaks Spanish.
306 patients have reviewed Dr. Centurion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Centurion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Centurion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Centurion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.