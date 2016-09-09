Overview of Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD

Dr. Alejandro Chediak, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chediak works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.