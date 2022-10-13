See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Roseburg, OR
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD

Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roseburg, OR. 

Dr. Diaz-Chavez works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz-Chavez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Emphysema
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851731004
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diaz-Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Chavez works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Chavez’s profile.

    Dr. Diaz-Chavez has seen patients for Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Chavez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

