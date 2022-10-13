Dr. Diaz-Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD
Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roseburg, OR.
Dr. Diaz-Chavez works at
Dr. Diaz-Chavez's Office Locations
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz-Chavez is the most caring and compassionate doctor I've had in years. The medical field definitely needs more doctors like him!
About Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Chavez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1851731004
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz-Chavez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Diaz-Chavez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Diaz-Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz-Chavez has seen patients for Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.