Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from Universidad De San Carlos and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Flores works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Division of Gastroenterology
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6058
    Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition
    500 Faunce Corner Rd Ste 150, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6058
    Boston Children's Hospital
    300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6058
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316950074
    Education & Certifications

    • Great Ormond Street Hospital
    • University of London|University of London, Tropical Pediatrics
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    • Universidad De San Carlos
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

