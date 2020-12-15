Overview of Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD

Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Forteza works at Jackson Health System in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.