Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD

Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Forteza works at Jackson Health System in Miami, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Forteza's Office Locations

    Jackson Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-1864
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wellmax Health Medical Centers LLC
    755 E 9TH ST, Hialeah, FL 33010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 570-6447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1235159344
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forteza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forteza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forteza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forteza speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Forteza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forteza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forteza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forteza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

