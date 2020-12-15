Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forteza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD
Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Forteza works at
Dr. Forteza's Office Locations
-
1
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 585-1864Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Wellmax Health Medical Centers LLC755 E 9TH ST, Hialeah, FL 33010 Directions (305) 570-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Forteza?
EXCELLENT DOCTOR!!!! EXCELLENT HUMAN BEING!!! . He is the BEST doctor in the world!!!!! So brilliant!!!! Compassionate kind and caring.. He is a medical genius!!!
About Dr. Alejandro Forteza, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1235159344
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF CORDOBA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forteza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forteza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forteza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forteza works at
Dr. Forteza speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Forteza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forteza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forteza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forteza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.