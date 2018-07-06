See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Youngstown, OH
Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Youngstown, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD

Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Franco works at Thoracic and Vascular Consultants LLC in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Inderjit Gill, MD
Dr. Inderjit Gill, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Burns, MD
Dr. Daniel Burns, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Franco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thoracic and Vascular Consultants LLC
    4531 Belmont Ave Ste 6, Youngstown, OH 44505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
  • Trumbull Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pericardial Disease
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Franco?

    Jul 06, 2018
    Excellent Dr , very caring !! Love Dr.A Franco he did my 2 lung surgeries. Beside manners are Phenomenal he has a great sense of humor treats his patients with respect . Staff is wonderful. Couldn’t ask for a better Dr !!!
    Amanda in Warren — Jul 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Franco to family and friends

    Dr. Franco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Franco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD.

    About Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871692715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Franco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Franco works at Thoracic and Vascular Consultants LLC in Youngstown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Franco’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Franco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.