Overview of Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD

Dr. Alejandro Franco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Franco works at Thoracic and Vascular Consultants LLC in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.