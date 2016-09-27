Overview of Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez-Berenguer, MD

Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez-Berenguer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Gonzalez-Berenguer works at The Children's Clinic in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.