Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (102)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD

Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery

Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle works at Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-7124
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle, MD
    523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-7124
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Hayes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Congenital Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Dr. Gonzalez Della Valle is an incredible doctor. He is calm and thorough. I never had any type of surgery like this before. I had a hip replacement and his confidence give you confidence about the outcome. I would highly recommend him.
    Janine — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659389153
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Italiano De Buenos Aires
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Colegio Nacional De Buenos Aires
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Alejandro Gonzalezdellavalle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle works at Alejandro Gonzalez Della Valle in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalezdellavalle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.