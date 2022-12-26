See All Oncologists in Pensacola, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (28)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD

Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Inclan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4724 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 404-9295
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital
  • South Baldwin Regional Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 26, 2022
    Dr Inclan is one of the best oncologists in Pensacola. He is caring and is concerned with my well being. He is very knowledgeable in his field and is up to date on the latest trials and cancer research. His treatment of my cancer has been very successful and I am very thankful for Dr Inclan and the entire staff at Woodlands.
    M J Firth — Dec 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD
    About Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023003456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University Medical School|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Inclan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inclan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inclan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inclan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inclan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inclan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Inclan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inclan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inclan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inclan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

