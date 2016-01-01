Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Leon, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Leon, MD
Dr. Alejandro Leon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Children's Hospital200 Henry Clay Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 896-9426Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Chmpc After Hours3040 33rd St, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 832-4033
Touro Infirmary1401 Foucher St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-8880Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:15pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon has seen patients for Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.