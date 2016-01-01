See All Family Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Mercado works at Mercado Medical Group Inc. in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
Harpreya Chumbar, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Theam Leng Tay, MD
Dr. Theam Leng Tay, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kristy Sang, NP
Kristy Sang, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercado Medical Group Inc.
    1813 PROFESSIONAL DR, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 550-2488

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mercado?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mercado to family and friends

Dr. Mercado's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mercado

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD.

About Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700837689
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mercado works at Mercado Medical Group Inc. in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mercado’s profile.

Dr. Mercado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alejandro Mercado, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.