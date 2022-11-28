Dr. Alejandro Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Michel, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Michel, MD
Dr. Alejandro Michel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from CENTRO DE EDUCACION MEDICA E INVESTIGACIONES CLINICAS / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Michel's Office Locations
Canedo & Garcia MD PA13701 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 884-0897
Adventhealth Lab7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 971-2600
Rehabilitation Health Centers of Florida Inc14495 UNIVERSITY COVE PL, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 336-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Michel for a while now and he has been superb in my opinion one of the top Cardiologist in the world! I asked many friends that are in the elite medical fields and they recommended Dr Michel truly the very best so lucky to be his patient.
About Dr. Alejandro Michel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1962578591
Education & Certifications
- CENTRO DE EDUCACION MEDICA E INVESTIGACIONES CLINICAS / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michel speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.