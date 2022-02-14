Overview of Dr. Alejandro Miranda-Sousa, MD

Dr. Alejandro Miranda-Sousa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Peruvian University Of Cayetano Heredia Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Miranda-Sousa works at Urology Experts in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.