Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD

Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Morales works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Morales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 660-9006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134192909
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Residency
  • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Internship
  • Michael Reese Hospital
Medical Education
  • MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morales works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Morales’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

