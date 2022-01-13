Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Scottsdale - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 660-9006
Finally a doctor who is more concerned about giving me specifics to prevent kidney stones and not evading my questions because they'd rather keep scheduling surgeries to remove new stones. Dr. Morales was very thorough in looking at my specifics with past tests and stones. Previous Dr. did not order what he should have to determine plan nor would he answer anything having to do with prevention. In 20 or so minutes with Dr. Morales I felt like I had a prevention plan.
- Transplant Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1134192909
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Michael Reese Hospital
- MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morales using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
