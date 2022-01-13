Overview of Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD

Dr. Alejandro Morales, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Morales works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

