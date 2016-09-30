See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Cheyenne, WY
Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.3 (12)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD

Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cheyenne, WY. 

Dr. Munoz works at UC Health Pain Management in Cheyenne, WY with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Munoz's Office Locations

    Wops Inc
    5050 Powderhouse Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 224-9102
    Uchealth Endocrinology At Harmony
    2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 230, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 224-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 30, 2016
    Doctor Munoz is one of their best endocrinologists I've had in the last 25 years. He excels at communication at both ends, & is tremendously supportive. I always leave his office clear on what I need to do, what changes we made, and feeling like he took the time to understand everything going on.
    David Burke in Cheyenne, WY — Sep 30, 2016
    About Dr. Alejandro Munoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568639391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

