Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD
Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.
Alejandro Pedrozo III MD PA351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 502, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 642-5500
Lha Smiles Design Inc7500 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (305) 265-9686
Mirta Caminero Tejedor MD PA10651 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 412-8222
- Ambetter
- Cigna
I was seen several times by by Dr Maria Toyos, and I had a great experience. She resolved my skin issues after consulting several dermatologists. She is very knowledgeable and professional, with very pleasing personality. Good office staff were you feel welcome.
- Dermatology
- English
Dr. Pedrozo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedrozo III accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedrozo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedrozo III has seen patients for Ringworm, Hives and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedrozo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedrozo III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedrozo III.
