Overview

Dr. Alejandro Pedrozo III, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Pedrozo III works at Athenea Dermatology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hives and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.