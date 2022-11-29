Dr. Alejandro Perez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Perez, DO
Overview
Dr. Alejandro Perez, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Ellen T Melvin MD PA3745 11th Cir Ste 103, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 567-4825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Steward Gastroenterology Associates8005 83rd Ave Ste 1, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 589-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr Perez is my savior I would hope I never have to have another GI dr again if he was not available, the doc in my opinion is top notch not much else to say and not enough praise words to use if you are in need by all means go to Perez…
About Dr. Alejandro Perez, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.