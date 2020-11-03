Overview

Dr. Alejandro Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous National University - Nicaragua|Methodist Medical Center Of Illinois.



Dr. Perez works at Rapides Regional Physician Group in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.