Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD
Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Pino works at
Dr. Pino's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 814-1023Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 505, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 814-2806
-
3
Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction3650 NW 82nd Ave Ste 404, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 791-7918
-
4
Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction9299 SW 152nd St Ste 103, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 814-1028
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pino?
muy buen eguipo
About Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD
- Pain Management
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548461429
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pino works at
Dr. Pino speaks Spanish.
327 patients have reviewed Dr. Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.