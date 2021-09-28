Overview of Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD

Dr. Alejandro Pino, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Management, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Pino works at Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL, Doral, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.