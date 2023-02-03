Overview of Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD

Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Pla works at Alejandro Pla M.D P.A in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.