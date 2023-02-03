Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.
Alejandro Pla M.D P,A1821 Nw 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (754) 263-2306
Alejandro Pla M.D P.A218 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 825-2046
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- Oscar Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When I visit Dr. Pla I fill like at home. He takes care of patients as family members. He has taking care of me for around 7 years and I can tell you with out doubt, that he is the best of the best. Knowledge , listen to you , takes time , care , appointments on time. What else we can ask for ! ! !
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780649376
- internal medicine residency university
- INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
Dr. Pla has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more.
Dr. Pla speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
