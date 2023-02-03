See All Nephrologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD

Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Pla works at Alejandro Pla M.D P.A in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Pla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alejandro Pla M.D P,A
    1821 Nw 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 263-2306
  2. 2
    Alejandro Pla M.D P.A
    218 E 49th St, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 825-2046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Acute Kidney Failure
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Kidney Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis
Bladder Infection
Cellulitis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Failure
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephrotic Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2023
    When I visit Dr. Pla I fill like at home. He takes care of patients as family members. He has taking care of me for around 7 years and I can tell you with out doubt, that he is the best of the best. Knowledge , listen to you , takes time , care , appointments on time. What else we can ask for ! ! !
    OSCAR AMOR — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD
    About Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780649376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • internal medicine residency university
    Residency
    Internship
    • internal medicine residency university
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Pla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pla has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

