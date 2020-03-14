Dr. Plan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Plan, MD
Overview of Dr. Alejandro Plan, MD
Dr. Alejandro Plan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.
Dr. Plan's Office Locations
Alejandro B Plan Jr MD903 Walnut Hill Dr Ste 2, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 234-8398
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very understand easy to communicate with always listen and answer your medical questions
About Dr. Alejandro Plan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1477660041
Education & Certifications
- U Tex HSC
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
- U Santo Tomas
